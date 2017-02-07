Waterbury city workers prepare for winter weather

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury city workers started prepping the roads early Tursday morning.

David Simpson, the director of public works for the city of Waterbury said, “We did get a little bit of sleet and freezing rain around 7 AM time.”

The winter weather closed Waterbury public schools.
Public works crews filled trucks with a sand and salt mixture then treated the roads throughout the day.

Simpson said, “It will help to break up any snow or ice that’s on the road but in the hilly terrains it also provides a grit for traction.”

Workers checked out driving conditions on the hills. Even though the roads are clear there could be icy patches.

Simpson added, “This is to keep drivers safe, pedestrians safe and keep traffic moving.”

Drivers say they’re keeping it slow behind the wheel.

Mary Vendetti said, “As long as you take your time and go slow. The highways aren’t bad. My street which is tertiary was not bad at all.”

Waverly Battle added, “It’s wintertime. It’s going to be slick without the ice. Just drive cautious.”

