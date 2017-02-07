What’s Brewing: Space Junk and Falling Meteors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Patriots parade, missing jersey, falling meteors, and much more.

Today is the Patriots championship victory parade in Boston. Meanwhile Tom Brady is still searching for his jersey which went missing from Sunday’s Super Bowl Game.

Meet the other Tom Brady, a baby boy born on Sunday night.

It’s never too late to get an education. Take a look at one 88 year old women who just received her high school diploma.

What exactly is Space Junk?

A Police dash cam catches a falling meteor on video.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – A Step or Two from “La La Land” at Fred Astaire in West Hartford

