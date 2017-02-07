What’s Your Love Story?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We have been brainwashed to believe that one day a year is so important that many people put a lot of energy into what happens on that particular day. For some it will make or break the relationship.

It is more important what you do the 364 days of the year versus just Feb 14th, Valentine’s Day.

It all start with learning to F.L.Y.: First Love Yourself

1 + 1 = 11 when you are coming into a relationship whole and not looking to have someone fill you up instead add to who you are.

Fine to FAB is dedicated to helping you breakthrough the challenges that are weighing you down without years of shame, blame or therapy so you can live an authentic life now that is happy, healthy & free.

For more information you can visit www.finetofab.com

