Why women at high-risk for breast cancer are not getting the life-saving gene testing



(ABC NEWS) — When Angelina Jolie announced that she got tested for gene mutations linked to breast cancer, women listened.

Yet, new research reveals that even if women want the test for the B-R-C-A gene mutations tied to breast cancer risk, they don’t get it.

Researchers surveyed about 2,500 women.

Finding that while four out of five patients at high-risk for breast cancer wanted genetic testing, only about half actually ended up getting the test.

The main reason women didn’t end up getting the test? Their physician didn’t recommend it.

Researchers found that high risk women weren’t getting genetic counseling services either.

Genetic counselors help put the confusing and often terrifying information from these tests into the right context.

Important, since these gene mutations can also have implications for ovarian and other cancers. Mutations that are often inherited and can run through families.

So if you’re at high risk for breast cancer and would like to learn more, talk with your physician about options.

Should you get the B-R-C-A TEST?

And what will you do if it’s positive?

You can make smart decisions about your health but only if you have all the information.