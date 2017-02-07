With full capacity, hospital warns people to use caution in winter weather



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday afternoon was a busy one for emergency room doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Officials say the beds are full and overflow patients are being held in the ER.

With snow in the forecast for later this week, doctors say now is a good time to think about a snow removal plan and the effects it can have on your health.

“It’s already busy. We want people to be careful out there because I don’t think you want to be in the emergency department right now,” said Dr. Chris Moore, an ER doctor at Yale.

When the snow first starts falling, Dr. Moore says the ER can be quiet. It’s the calm after the storm that brings people in. Doctors recommend having someone else do the clean-up if you have pre-existing health conditions.

“We do see heart attacks. So, if you’re shoveling, exerting yourself, and you get more short of breath than usual, tightness in the chest, that sort of thing, stop and think about talking to your doctor,” said Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore warns snowblowers can be just as dangerous.

“Please, please turn off the snowblower. Don’t reach inside of it. Even if it stops it’s still under tension and we’ll see people that try to free up the snowblower and bad hand injuries, things like that,” said Dr. Moore.

Moore warns people should also use extreme caution when walking in winter weather conditions. Snow and ice mean potential for slips and falls. Dr. Moore says this is the time they see an increase in broken wrists and hips. If you do hit the pavement, doctors say evaluate the situation and make the call if you need to.

“If you’re able to get up and walk it off, that’s fine. But, if it’s severe pain, obviously any deformities, if you’ve lost consciousness after a fall or are having ongoing headache with vomiting, things like that, we’d like to see you,” said Dr. Moore.