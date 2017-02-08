A delicious taste of local history



(WTNH) — It was good enough in 1871 and it’s good enough now. Bridgeport’s Frisbie’s Pie Company is back.

The company closed its doors in the late 1950s, but thanks to Dan O’Connor it’s gearing up again. The new Frisbie’s Pies has only been in operation eight weeks, but has already sold 7,000 mini pies.

Thirty years ago O’Connor just happened to be intrigued by an old scrapbook containing all the photos. He bought it. Fast forward three decades later, he ends up bringing this pie company’s rich history back to life.

“It really gives me a sense of pride and excitement that people are genuinely interested, from those that worked in the company, to those that know about the company from its historical roots, as well as those that I have interacted with,” said O’Connor.

The mini pies are great, but that’s not all they’re bringing back.

“We’re excited to bring not only snack size or the 4-inch pie, but we’re also evaluating larger full-size restaurant family pie, which could be an 8-inch or 9-inch pie,” said O’Connor.

The pie plates from long ago were once thrown and that led to the plastic game that we all know.

The apple, blueberry and cherry pies are available at four places right now, but will be online soon. O’Connor says since he has so much memorabilia, he is planning a pie museum, too.