Arrest Made In DUI Crash In Enfield

Ta Leen (Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)
Ta Leen (Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested 37 year old Ta Leen charging him with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and evading. Investigators say Leen drifted out of his lane on I-91 almost colliding with a car in the center lane near exit 49. The car in the center lane tried to avoid getting hit and ended up hitting a third car in the far left lane. Police say Leen kept going.

State Police say they got multiple 9-1-1 calls. They were able to catch up to Leen around exit 34 where he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The Trooper on the scene says Leen failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

