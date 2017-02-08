Blumenthal to meet U-S Supreme Court nominee

Washington, D-C (WTNH)- Connecticut’s senior United States senator has a face to face meeting later today with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant spot on the U-S Supreme Court.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Many Democrats and liberals have come out against the Gorsuch nomination, because he is considered by legal scholars to be a strict conservative jurist in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose passing last year opened up the seat on the high court.

Senator Blumenthal will meet with reporters following his meeting with Judge Gorsuch this afternoon.