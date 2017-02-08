Blumenthal to meet U-S Supreme Court nominee

Neil Gorsuch
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. resident Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, has made his judicial philosophy clear through written opinions, speeches and other writings. He is widely described as a federalist and an originalist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Washington, D-C (WTNH)- Connecticut’s senior United States senator has a face to face meeting later today with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant spot on the U-S Supreme Court.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Many Democrats and liberals have come out against the Gorsuch nomination, because he is considered by legal scholars to be a strict conservative jurist in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose passing last year opened up the seat on the high court.

Senator Richard Blumenthal
Senator Blumenthal will meet with reporters following his meeting with Judge Gorsuch this afternoon.

