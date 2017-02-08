Branford snow plow drivers get ready for more winter work

snow2

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The sanders are loaded and the snow plows are ready to go in Branford.

“We will be very busy tomorrow. It’s good for our economy just to have a little bit of winter work,” said Anthony Nardella with Nardella’s Turf Care Inc.

Nardella's Turf Care started preparing for the storm Tuesday.

“We have a check list we go through. We make sure every truck has shovels and snow throwers and is topped off in gas,” said Anthony.

The check list? Making sure there’s enough product to go around.

“We have a sand salt mix for some companies that would like a little more grit on the ground or we do straight salt,” said Corey Nardella.

Snow plow drivers are glad to have more work this winter.

“We’ve had more snow this winter than last winter but every little bit helps and I know the guys are eager to get out and make a little bit of money,” said Anthony.

They’re ready to work long hours salting and clearing the streets.

“We probably will work 15 to 20 hours depending on the size of the storm. As long as we are ready and prepared there is nothing we can’t handle,” said Corey.

