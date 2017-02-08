Car crash closes Route 44 in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH)– A serious car crash closed Route 44 in Barkhamsted Wednesday morning.

State police say that Route 44, near Dew Road, is closed due to a crash. Both drivers, who were the sole occupants, were trapped inside their cars and extrication was needed.

#CTtraffic: Rte 44 near Dew Rd Barkhamsted CLOSED for crash w/2 people trapped, extrication needed, Life Star enroute. Seek alt route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 8, 2017

One victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital and the other was taken to St. Francis Hospital, both by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Life Star was originally called to the scene but was canceed due to weather conditions.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or when the road is expected to reopen.