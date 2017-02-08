Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Shred Your Ex” Valentine’s Workout with “I Love Kickboxing”

By Published: Updated:
shred-your-ex-kick-boxing-orange-connecticut

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Post Road in Orange, home of “I Love Kick Boxing!”

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, maybe you have a relationship you’re trying to really put in the past. That’s why, the kickboxing center is offering up their “Shred Your Ex” class.

The idea is to take the focus away from your previous relationships, jobs, bosses (whatever it may be) and hone in on some exercise.

The gym tapes signs with negative words like “I can’t” and “failure,” to the bag, providing you with visual motivation to overcome obstacles.

The team explained how kickboxing is a total body workout:

Not only are you burning fat, but building strength and muscle. You’re burning 400 to 800 calories in a class.

Check out iLoveKickBoxing.com for a full list of classes. The location we visited is located at: 116 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s