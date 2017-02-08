Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Shred Your Ex” Valentine’s Workout with “I Love Kickboxing”

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Post Road in Orange, home of “I Love Kick Boxing!”

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, maybe you have a relationship you’re trying to really put in the past. That’s why, the kickboxing center is offering up their “Shred Your Ex” class.

The idea is to take the focus away from your previous relationships, jobs, bosses (whatever it may be) and hone in on some exercise.

The gym tapes signs with negative words like “I can’t” and “failure,” to the bag, providing you with visual motivation to overcome obstacles.

The team explained how kickboxing is a total body workout:

Not only are you burning fat, but building strength and muscle. You’re burning 400 to 800 calories in a class.

Check out iLoveKickBoxing.com for a full list of classes. The location we visited is located at: 116 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477

