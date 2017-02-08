Disney’s Iger announces 2019 opening for Star Wars lands

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks in front of concept art of the newly announced Star Wars Land at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney CEO Bob Iger says the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019.

The 14-acre attractions were announced in 2015 and are under construction at the parks. Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever.

During the company’s earnings call Tuesday, Iger also set an opening date of May 27 for the new World of AVATAR attraction at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The Walt Disney Company is based in Burbank, California.

