DMV cancels Thursday’s road tests ahead of storm

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests ahead of Thursday’s snow storm.

The DMV says that due to the expected snow conditions, all road skill tests have been canceled for Thursday, February 9th. To reschedule a test, customers can call 860-263-5700 within the Hartford area and those outside the Hartford area can call toll-free at 800-842-8222.

The DMV is also calling customers who have tests scheduled for Thursday.

The DMV is reminding drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles that they are required to remove snow and ice from hoods, trucks and roofs or there will be fines and penalties. Drivers are however exempt from the fines if the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins and continues once you start traveling.

Parked vehicles are exempt from the removal of snow and ice requirement.

