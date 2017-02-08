Expect significant delays on Main St. in Glastonbury after gas leak

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Glastonbury Police Department
Courtesy: Glastonbury Police Department

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Main Street in Glastonbury has been reopened after a gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, but police say to expect significant delays.

Police sent out a tweet around 1:04 p.m. saying Main Street between Old Maids Lane and Water Street had been shut down after a natural gas line was struck.

They said you could only gain access to Great Pond Road from South on Main Street.

The road reopened around 1:22 p.m., but police said since traffic was alternating in both directions, there would be major delays.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s