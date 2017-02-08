Expect significant delays on Main St. in Glastonbury after gas leak

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Main Street in Glastonbury has been reopened after a gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, but police say to expect significant delays.

Police sent out a tweet around 1:04 p.m. saying Main Street between Old Maids Lane and Water Street had been shut down after a natural gas line was struck.

They said you could only gain access to Great Pond Road from South on Main Street.

The road reopened around 1:22 p.m., but police said since traffic was alternating in both directions, there would be major delays.

