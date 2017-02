SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A South Windsor man has been arrested after he hit his adult son during an argument.

South Windsor Police have charged 53 year old Burek Bogdan of Fitch Meadow with breach of peace.

According South Windsor Police they were called to a domestic dispute at the home at which time they learned Burek has struck his son while they were arguing.

Bogdan has been released on $1000.00 non-surety bond pending arraignment on the charge in Manchester Superior Court.