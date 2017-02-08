Getting your car ready for the winter storm!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Many Connecticut drivers will be spinning their wheels this afternoon with their windows cracked. Yes, that’s right! Temperatures will be in the 50s this afternoon with some sunshine but those spring like temperatures won’t last too long.

We’re expecting the biggest snowstorm of the season thus far on Thursday. Winter storm warnings have been issued for the entire state of Connecticut for the potential of heavy accumulations. For a detailed forecast, you can click here!

Not a bad idea to get your car ready for the winter storm, here’s a checklist below!

Winterizing Your Car

Change your oil. Make sure your oil and filters are changed. Your car has to work harder if it is dirty. Also, make sure the correct oil is being used.

Change your wiper blades. Make sure your windshield wipers are new and in working order. You want them to be able to clear your windshield during bad weather.

Check your battery. Be sure the battery of your car is fresh and in working order. You want to be able to start your car on cold mornings. The older the battery, the harder your car has to work to start.

Check your tires/tire pressure. Your tires MUST be in good condition. They also MUST be properly inflated to ensure you'll have the best possible traction on the road during bad weather. Remember, tires are the only things keeping your car in contact with the road.

Snow tires? Not a bad idea to purchase snow tires for better traction on the roads.

Check your antifreeze. Make sure your antifreeze is at the correct temperature setting. Not only does it keep your car from overheating, but from freezing as well.

Have an emergency kit. Always keep an emergency kit in your car, just in case.

Charge your cell phones. Before you leave the house, make sure your cell phones are charged. If your car breaks down and won't start, you won't be able to charge your phone either. You want your phone working, so that you can make that call for help.

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

