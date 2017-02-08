Getting your home ready for a winter storm

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — While many enjoyed the mild weather in southeastern Connecticut some took advantage of it to prepare for Thursday’s storm.

“Today’s 62 degrees let’s insulate your windows,” says Jon Daigle at Cash True Value in Mystic.

He helps News8 show you how to get your home ready for the storm starting with windows and doors. You should examine them for cracks and drafts.

“Take the back of your hand run it along the casing,” says Daigle. “That’s one easy way to do it.”

There are plastic window kits and other temporary weather sealants like Mortite to keep the cold air out. Mortite has a clay consistency.

“It’s very effective,” explains Daigle who points to the packaging which shows a window being sealed. “Just start at the top and roll it down like the picture shows and just push it in with your finger.”

Permanent sealant solutions include weather stripping and caulking.

“Start on the outside,” says Daigle who explains how to seal up a crack. “Fill what you can visually see and then go back in and see if you can still feel the draft. If it did stop then you’re probably good to go.”

You should also switch over your screens to storm windows to help keep the heat in the house where it belongs.

“It will cut your fuel costs not in half but drastically,” says Daigle.

For your outdoor preparations make sure all patio furniture is covered up with a heavy tarp or brought inside. You should also bring in any hoses and shut off exterior faucets.

With heavy snow on the way you may want to trim back your trees especially overgrown branches near power lines. Cash’s True Value has manual and gas powered tree trimmers.

“You just have to be more careful using this product because usually your trimming exactly what we’re talking about branches around the side of the house or front of the house where you have power lines

so you just have to use your head and be cautious,” says Daigle.

As far as your tools and machinery make sure your snow blower is in good working order and move it and your shovels toward the front of your garage for easy access during the storm.