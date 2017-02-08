Gov. Malloy says state is ready for Thursday’s snow



EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy held a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the DOT Garage in East Hartford to talk about Thursday’s storm.

Malloy said Wednesday, he had a conference call with all state departments, commissioners and utilities. For Thursday, they have 634 state trucks ready and 250 contractor trucks ready.

As of 5 p.m., there was no decision yet on general state employees; Malloy said that call would be made later Wednesday evening.

All state college systems are closed, as well as all courts.

The state’s emergency control center will be activated at 5 a.m.

