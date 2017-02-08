Grocery and Hardware stores ready for the rush

Related Coverage Season’s Biggest Snowstorm Thursday

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A fresh batch of shovels and a fresh shelf of bread. The signs a storm is on track.

“It gets a little crazy,” said T&J IGA Supermarket’s Joann Bixby. “Everybody runs in for their milk, bread, and eggs.”

Bixby says they staffed up and stocked up as they added workers for Wednesday and doubled their normal order of bread and dairy.

“Everybody’s going I can’t believe this day. It’s beautiful. The sun is shining out. Unbelievable.” said Durham’s Louis Iannotti who was grocery shopping.

Down at East Haven’s Good’s Hardware they also stocked up on shovels and ice melt.

“I bought a snow shovel,” said East Haven’s Tom Knapp, whose shovel recently broke.

He’s got a plan of attack ready. Shovel less by shoveling more often.

“Shovel it a couple times a day, Get about 3 or 4 inches and then you go out and do it again,” said

Goody’s Hardware owner David Katz says they saw a mini rush of business Tuesday night and he expects it to pick up Wednesday night.

“Ice choppers, snowblowers, hats, gloves because it’s also going to be very cold afterwards,” said Katz. “We got more coming in a couple days, but we’re fully stocked. People are rushing in for shovels.”

He says he already sold 4 to 5 pallets of ice melt. Keep in mind each pallet has 50 bags on it and he expects it to triple that Wednesday.