Hamden opening warming centers for upcoming winter storm

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With an extreme winter forecast on the horizon, the town of Hamden has announced that it will be opening warming centers around the town for those in need.

Along with fire stations, there will be six other warming center locations across the town. For further information, people can contact Fire Chief Berardesca’s office at 203-407-5880 or to call 211 for information on the state’s warming centers.

Below is a list of all the warming centers in Hamden.

· Government Center – 2750 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Miller Library Complex – 2901 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Whitneyville Library – 125 Carleton Street, Hamden, CT 06517

· Community Branch Library – 91 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

· Keefe Community Center – 11 Pine Street, Hamden, CT 06514

· Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

· Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

· Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518