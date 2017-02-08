Hartford police investigating after man shot in head

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot in the head.

Police say they responded to the call on 15 Becket Street Tuesday.

At the scene they found the victim down, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim has been taken to Hartford Hospital where he, at last check, was listed as in critical condition.

His injuries are listed as “non survivable.”

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.