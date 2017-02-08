Hour-by-hour breakdown of Thursday’s storm

We are going from record-breaking warmth to a major snowstorm in less than 24 hours. The temperature hit 63° in Bridgeport on Wednesday, smashing the old record of 57° from 1965. The temperature will gradually fall overnight, and a strong jet stream disturbance will become an intense storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. Snow will begin early in the day and quickly become heavy. Here’s a breakdown of the storm and its impacts.

4-7 AM FIRST FLAKES

Snow will arrive from west to east late tonight into early Thursday morning. It will not take long to go from the first flakes to steady or even heavy snow. A coating to 2″ of snow is possible by 7 pm in far W CT. The temperature will be 25-31° at the start of the storm. Winds will be 10-25 mph – strongest near the Shoreline.

7 AM – 2 PM HEIGHT OF THE STORM

Moderate to heavy snow will fall 7-8 am until 2-3 pm. 1-3″ per hour snowfall rates are likely in the hardest hit areas. It’s impossible to know exactly where those heavy snow bands will set up, and it may be a case where nearly every part of the state gets those heavy snow rates at least for a short while. Roads may become impassible as the snow piles up by mid to late morning. The wind will increase to 20-40 mph, with the highest gusts at the Shoreline. A blizzard is defined by heavy snow with 0.25 mile visibility and 35 mph winds for three straight hours. That criteria will most likely not be met in CT, but it will still be a nasty Nor’easter. Expect 6-10″ of snow from mid-morning through early in the afternoon.

2-7 PM SNOW WINDS DOWN – COLD AND WINDY!

Heavy snow in CT will end between 2-3 pm, and it will wind down in E CT between 4-5 pm. Lighter snow ends in W CT around 4 pm, and in E CT by 7 pm. The wind stays active as the storm strengthens southeast of Nantucket. 30-40 mph gusts are possible statewide in the late-afternoon and evening. The temperature will fall into the teens by sunset in most of CT, and wind chills will be 0-10° in the evening.

SNOW TOTALS AND IMPACTS

As of 6 pm Wednesday, our forecast was for 8-14″ of snow in all of CT. The odds of that forecast going down are less than the chances that we will increase the totals later this evening. I will wait to see new information arriving shortly after 9 pm before making any changes. A ballpark estimate is for a foot of snow in most of the state. There will likely be locally higher amounts. It will be tough to measure because it will be blowing and drifting. This does not look like wet and heavy snow. Cold air aloft, and turning colder near the surface, will lead to a fluffy consistency.

Roads will be treacherous all morning through the afternoon as the plow crews struggle to keep up with the prolific 1-3″ per hour snow rates. There are already more than 2,000 flight cancellations in the United States tomorrow, including more than 70 flights at Bradley. If there was ever a “no-brainer” for whether to cancel school, this is it. It’s highly unlikely that school will be in session in CT tomorrow. Widespread power outages are not expected, but 30-40 mph gusts could lead to some downed branches and power lines. At least it’s not a wet and pasty snow.



We have a plan for wall-to-wall coverage of the storm on News8 beginning at 4 am Thursday. Please, check us out on TV for updates all day long, and stay safe!