Loaded handgun found outside Bristol school

(WTNH/ Stephanie Simoni)
(WTNH/ Stephanie Simoni)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found outside of a Bristol school Wednesday morning.

Bristol Police officers say they responded to South Side School on Tuttle Road around 8:50 a.m. after students told the school staff that they saw a handgun in the grassy area, near the front entrance to the school. School staff responded by going to the area and standing by the handgun until officers arrived.

Police say they recovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in that area.

There were no injuries reported.

Bristol Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 860-584-3000.

