Malloy budget plan bad news for smokers and shooters

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy has rolled out his plan to fix a $1.7 billion deficit for the next budget year. It’s an aggressive plan to stop the red ink but some of it will face strong opposition.

“My plan contains $1.36 billion in new spending reductions,” said the governor during a speech to a joint session of the General Assembly.

He says he expects to get $700 million in concessions from the state labor unions and that current negotiations look promising.

“I am very hopeful we can achieve a positive conclusion and meet the labor savings target laid out in my budget,” said Malloy.

Related Content: Transcript of Governor Dannel Malloy’s Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Biennial Budget Address

If that does not happen, the budget calls for 4,200 additional state employee layoffs.

“That’s unacceptable to me. I think if it was a private company and we’re talking about 4,200 layoffs everyone in this chamber would be trying to do whatever they could to save them,” said the Speaker of the House, Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Belin) whose other job is with one of the state’s largest unions.

The Governor is counting on the cities and towns to pay $400 million in contributions to the public school teacher pension plan. It would not reduce pension benefits to the state’s 86,000 retired teachers in any way.

To make up for the lost revenue, cities and towns would be able to charge hospitals Property Taxes like other businesses. Hospitals would be able to make up the difference with a new scheme on Medicaid payments.

Related Content: Malloy rolls out state budget plan

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp says that along with additional education aid, the proposal should be good for the Elm City.

“It looks like it’s something that may work for us,” said Harp.

But the House Republican leader sees the teacher pension funding plan as a tax hike everywhere outside of the cities.

“He is basically guaranteeing a Property Tax increase for every person in the State of Connecticut,” said Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby).

The plan calls for an additional $250 million in cuts to state agencies that would likely involve some service cuts to the public.

The Malloy plan calls for elimination of the $200 local Property Tax Credit. A proposal that does not sit well with Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven).

“That’s something that I certainly oppose because, I think it really is something that benefits 874,000 families in Connecticut,” said Looney.

The Senate Democratic leader also opposes the Malloy plan to lower the Earned Income Tax Credit that also affects thousands of families.

The Governor also wants to increase the tobacco tax again making it $4.35, the same as in New York. Smoking and shooting would become more expensive under the Malloy plan because he also calls for hiking the price of a five-year pistol permit from the current $70 to $300.