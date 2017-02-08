Malloy budget plan includes tax increases, labor savings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s $20 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year includes about $200 million in new taxes, assumes $700 million in labor cost savings from state employees and shifts more than $400 million in teacher pension costs to cities and towns.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes released details of the budget Wednesday morning ahead of the Democratic governor’s budget address to state lawmakers.

The state faces a $1.7 billion deficit in the year that begins July 1.

Related: Gov. Malloy on budget: “A lot of additional sacrifices”

Barnes said the tax increases include about $100 million from eliminating the $200 property tax credit on state income tax returns and an additional $60 million on tobacco products.

Cities and towns would have to pay about one-third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.