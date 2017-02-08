Malloy budget plan includes tax increases, labor savings

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s $20 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year includes about $200 million in new taxes, assumes $700 million in labor cost savings from state employees and shifts more than $400 million in teacher pension costs to cities and towns.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes released details of the budget Wednesday morning ahead of the Democratic governor’s budget address to state lawmakers.

The state faces a $1.7 billion deficit in the year that begins July 1.

Barnes said the tax increases include about $100 million from eliminating the $200 property tax credit on state income tax returns and an additional $60 million on tobacco products.

Cities and towns would have to pay about one-third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions.

