Portland man arrested after disturbing New Haven court room

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a man from Portland after he allegedly caused a disturbance in a New Haven court room on Tuesday.

Police say on Tuesday at around 12:14 p.m., 34-year-old Mathew Cherackal had to be detained at New Haven Superior Court on Elm Street after he refused to leave a court room. Marshals say they reported Cherackal to police after he was chanting in the room. They say the man was not in the courtroom for his own case, nor was he there for someone he knew. The Judge asked the Cherackal to leave the courtroom, however, he refused and had to be removed by marshals.

At one point, officials say one person in the courtroom yelled either “bomb” or “gun” which caused people in the courtroom to run out. As a result, a few people suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say they never found a weapon or a bomb and the investigation is still ongoing.

Cherackal was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment, assault on public safety personnel and breach of peace. He was held on a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in New Haven.