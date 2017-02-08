Manchester Police find “skimmer” at bank ATM

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester Police are trying to track down the thieves who installed a skimming device on an ATM at a bank in town. The device was hidden in a green rubberized attachment that covered the normal card slot on the ATM at United bank at 341 Broad Street. Manchester Police say the bank is notifying customers and trying to figure out when the skimmer was put on the machine. Police say skimmers like this one have been showing up at other ATMs, gas pumps, restaurants and bars, and department stores.

Manchester Police have these tops for spotting a skimmer before you become a victim:

-Jiggle the Card Reader: If the card reader moves around when you try to jiggle it with your hand, something probably isn’t right. A real card reader should be attached to the ATM so well that it won’t move around — a skimmer overlaid over the card reader may move around.

-Look at the ATM: Take a quick look at the ATM machine. Does anything look a bit out-of-place? Perhaps the bottom panel is a different color from the rest of the machine because it’s a fake piece of plastic placed over the real bottom panel and the keypad. Perhaps there’s an odd-looking object that contains a camera.

-Examine the Keypad: Does the keypad look a bit too thick, or different from how it usually looks if you’ve used the machine before? It may be an overlay over the real keypad.

-Check for Cameras: Consider where an attacker might hide a camera — somewhere above the screen or keypad, or even in the brochure holder on the machine.

If you have a tip about the skimmer found in Manchester, call Manchester Police at (860) 645-5510.

