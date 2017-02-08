Meriden Police searching for person or people who stole multiple snowblowers

Courtesy: Meriden Police Department
Courtesy: Meriden Police Department

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are searching for the person or people who they say stole multiple snowblowers.

Police say the snowblowers are all Simplicity Model P1728E Signature Pro 28″ snowblowers.

According to officers, they are investigating the theft of eight of those type of snowblowers. They say combined, the eight snowblowers have a value of over $17,000.

The police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Williams at (203) 630-6250.

Police have not said where the snowblowers were taken from or when they were taken.

