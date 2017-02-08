Mom pleads guilty to witness tampering in son’s arson case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)– The mother of a Connecticut teenager who was accused of setting five fires in Enfield has pleaded guilty to charges she tried to undermine prosecutors’ case against her son.

The Hartford Courant reports Theresa Izzo (EYE’-zoh) pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a witness and fabricating physical evidence under the Alford doctrine. That means that while she disagrees with some evidence she acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Izzo is expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison, suspended after one year, in April.

Authorities say Izzo had two co-workers at an East Hartford diner sign letters saying her son, 18-year-old Davidson Izzo, was there during the time of one of the reported fires.

Davidson Izzo pleaded guilty last month to setting two fires in 2014 and 2015.

