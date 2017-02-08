North Haven and Hamden residents to see clear water after value issue

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in North Haven and Hamden will see clear water again following a valve problem.

People of North Haven and Hamden may have noticed discolored water at their homes on Tuesday. The Regional Water Authority says the discoloration was caused by a problem with one of their valves in North Haven.

They reassure people that the water was not dangerous. The discoloration was caused naturally by minerals inside of the water becoming stirred up.

The authority says residents can expect the water to be clear again at some point on Wednesday morning.

