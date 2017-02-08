Police capture tattoo-covered, just-released sex offender

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows convicted sex-offender Matthew Stager who is wanted by law enforcement. Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg Feb. 2, 2017, and was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day, but never showed up. (US Marshals Service via AP)
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows convicted sex-offender Matthew Stager who is wanted by law enforcement. Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg Feb. 2, 2017, and was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day, but never showed up. (US Marshals Service via AP)

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — U.S. Marshals say a convicted sex offender with extensive facial tattoos who was at large has been arrested after he was recognized in the nation’s capital.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer said in a statement that Matthew Ezekiel Stager was spotted about 4 p.m. Wednesday. His arrest followed several reported sightings in Washington.

Leuer says District police officers recognized the tattoo-covered suspect as he walked down the street near the D.C. Superior Court. Stager has tattoos on his face, head and neck. He was taken into custody without incident.

News outlets reported that the 44-year-old was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg. He failed to show up at a transitional center in Texas.

