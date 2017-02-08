Police make heroin bust during Merritt Parkway traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A routine traffic stop by a State Trooper on the Merritt Parkway, turned into a drug bust Monday evening. According to police, a trooper pulled over a car for following another vehicle too closely just north of Exit 44 in Fairfield around 6:30pm. During the stop, the trooper saw a baggie of heroin in plain view. A K-9 unit was called in from the Wilton Police Department, and a search of the car found over 80 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Riley Cannell and Anthony McLaughlin. Both are from Veazie, Maine, and face multiple charges.

