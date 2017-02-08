Police: Stolen car hits police cruisers, causes rollover crash in chase from Hartford to Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A person driving a stolen car hit police cruisers and caused a rollover crash during a chase from Hartford to Simsbury Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

West Hartford police say Hartford police were chasing a stolen car around noon Wednesday. They say the stolen car hit Hartford police cars before crossing into West Hartford. Officials say the stolen car then caused a rollover accident in West Hartford at Fern and North Main Streets.

Police say the chase continued to Simsbury, where at least one person in the stolen car was arrested. Their name has not yet been released.