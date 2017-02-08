Police: Two suspected car thieves arrested after Hartford police multi-town pursuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –Two men were arrested today after police spotted a stolen car in Hartford which lead to a pursuit through West Hartford and Bloomfield.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. a Hartford Police Department Patrol Officer observed a stolen motor vehicle near the intersection of Park St. and Zion St. He advised dispatch and saw the stolen vehicle turn onto Babcock St traveling north. Officers in the area headed to the intersection of Babcock St. at Russ St. to stop traffic a block north of the suspect vehicle. A Hartford cruiser stopped traffic ahead of the suspect vehicle, which then proceeded to drive around the stopped vehicles. The driver barely avoided a construction site and construction workers. Then the stolen vehicle struck the stopped Hartford cruiser in the rear passenger side causing it to slide sideways several feet striking an officer. That officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Babcock St. and then westbound Capitol Ave. Officers followed the vehicle as it traveled through city streets in Hartford and onto I84 west. The suspect vehicle exited the highway onto Flatbush Ave. and continued to travel into West Hartford. West Hartford Police successfully utilized stop sticks, causing the suspect vehicle to lose air pressure in several tires, but did not stop. While traveling west on Fern St., the suspect vehicle entered the intersection with North Main St. and collided with a red Toyota Corolla. The suspect evaded this accident and traveled into Bloomfield. Officers were able to position their vehicles in front of the suspect driver and slowed him down further. While traveling on Simbury Rd. the suspect vehicle’s rim disintegrated and the vehicle stopped after a short distance. Officers approached the suspect vehicle and ordered the occupants to get out. When the occupants did not comply officers broke the vehicle’s windows, opened the doors, and removed the occupants after a brief struggle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to St Francis hospital with back and neck pain, police say. The Hartford cruiser that was first struck was deadlined for repairs, while the officer with minor injuries was treated at St Francis and is out of work pending follow up treatment. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

The driver was identified as Jonathan Rosado of Hartford. He was charged with larceny second-degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, interfering with police, criminal mischief first-degree, operating w/o a license, criminal trover second-degree, and disobeying officer signal in a construction zone. According to Police, Rosado is known by auto theft detectives in the region and is a suspect in past auto thefts.

The passenger was identified as Joshua Dionne of Manchester, who was charged with larceny second-degree, criminal trover second-degree, and interfering with police. At the time of arrest Dionne was out on CT Probation with prior auto theft history. He also had two outstanding active arrest warrants (Wethersfield and East Hartford) which were also served today.

Police say the entirety of the pursuit and arrest will be reviewed through an internal investigation.