Program urges residents to “adopt a hydrant” before snow storm

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut program is urging residents to “adopt a fire hydrant” with the prediction of significant snowfall coming on Thursday.

The Everyday Hero CT volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign wants residents to take notice of fire hydrants before the snow falls, when they’re easy to spot so they can “adopt” those closest to their homes and offices. Their goal is to have the community come together to help keep hydrants and other fire department water supplies clear of ice and snow once the snowfall starts.

Chief Fred Dudek the Everyday Hero CT program manager says a snow covered hydrant could be the difference between life and death.

Most towns have hundreds of hydrants, and if the one firefighters need to provide water for a fire is covered in snow we lose precious minutes. Some towns have other types of water supply such as drafting basins. For a volunteer fire department, digging out each of those hydrants and drafting basins after a snow storm is a huge job. We’re asking everyone in towns that have hydrants to simply adopt the hydrant or other water supply nearest their home and make sure it’s accessible.”

Officials say to expose a snow covered fire hydrant, you should use a shovel to dig it out and then clear a full three-foot area around the hydrant. If you have an elderly or disabled neighbor, it is recommended to lend a helping hand.