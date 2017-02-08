Ropes Help Shake up Yoga Class in Middletown Studio

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s downward dog and warrior pose, but Sandra Kopell’s class in Middletown isn’t your average yoga experience. That’s because in her studio, students rely on ropes hung from a wall for a deeper, more balanced stretch.

“The ropes can be used to challenge, or to make things easier and simpler,” Kopell explained. “There’s an infinite amount of ways the ropes are used.”

Ropes yoga was developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, a yogi who is credited with popularizing the ancient practice in the Western world.

Kopell is a graduate of B.K.S. Iyengar’s Teacher Training program, and says the ropes help students improve their alignment during poses.

“A commonly performed pose in all yoga practices is downward dog, adho mukha śvānāsana, and it’s a great way to have students be able to understand how to lengthen their back body, without tension, without roundness, and to achieve the full benefits which are many,” Kopell explained.

Some of the poses in her class even take students off the ground. Kopell says inversion poses like head stands and shoulder stands are extremely beneficial, but not everyone can practice them. So for those who are unsure of going upside down on their own, the ropes add an extra layer of support. According to Kopell, the benefits of inverted poses as done in her class are big.

“It changes the blood flow dramatically and it’s very good for the nervous system,” Kopell said. “It’s good for the circulatory system, and you can tell from people’s faces when they come out, they look blissful.”

Kopell says the practice of ropes yoga is especially helpful for those suffering from certain aches and pains.

“People with back problems often see a dramatic improvement in how they feel, because of the traction that they receive,” Kopell said. “It’s very good for scoliosis because some of the traction work, or the suspension work, helps the spine come into balance.”

“I have increased my mobility — the mobility in my shoulders and hips,” student Kerrie Flanagan said. “I don’t have neck or back pain anymore and I just feel freer to do more exercise and other activities that I really enjoy.”

“At the end of the class you feel very light and energetic,” student Shawn Tyze explained.

To see ropes yoga in action, watch the video above. For more information about Kopell’s ropes yoga class, visit YogaInMiddletown.com.