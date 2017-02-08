Season’s Biggest Snowstorm Thursday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

6:00AM Update:

Very extreme weather changes over the next 36 hours or so. Temperatures go from upper 20s to low 30s this morning with freezing drizzle and fog to 50s with some sunshine this afternoon. Not done just yet, heavy snow is expected Thursday then single digits and teens expected Friday AM! Let’s break it all down for you in detail!

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the entire state of Connecticut for Thursday.

WEDNESDAY MORNING:

A very tricky morning, light rain and drizzle will move through the state until around 7 AM. With temperatures around or even below 32°F across much of northern CT, watch for some icing. I’d expect there to be some school delays. Another weather issue is the fog. Ground temperatures are pretty cold, with some warmer air moving in and the ground being saturated, fog will easily develop above the surface.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

You’re probably calling us crazy but we’re expecting temperatures to reach the mid 50s this afternoon with some sunny breaks. Don’t be fooled by the unusual warmth today, the wind will eventually shift to the northwest in the late afternoon bringing in colder air ahead of the biggest snowstorm this season thus far.

THURSDAY MORNING/AFTERNOON



Flakes will begin to fly starting in western CT 4AM-7AM and quickly advance towards the east. By 7AM-9AM it’s snowing statewide. Snow will intensify quickly and accumulate even quicker as the heaviest of the snow will fall 10AM-2PM with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour at times. Snow will start to taper off from west to east 3PM-6PM with a few lingering snow showers/flurries until 8PM. We’re expecting heavy accumulations of 6-10 inches when all is said and done, with slightly higher amounts possible in eastern CT.

Please interact with me on Facebook or Twitter tomorrow during the snowstorm. We want to hear your reports!

Let’s talk about a temperature change! Temps will drop from the 40s around midnight tonight to the 30s for the morning on Thursday. Not that big of a deal right? But how’s this, 20s for the afternoon on Thursday and then single digits and teens at Thursday night into Friday AM!

There’s also some wind that we will be contending with. We’ll see winds 15-30 mph, with higher gusts to around 40-45 mph possible during the afternoon and into the night on Thursday. At times the wind will make the temps feel 5°F to 10°F colder and there may be a few scattered power outages.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The wind will stay pretty active through the night. Although snow won’t be falling, the roads will likely be very slick with temps well below 32°F and winds that will make it feel like below 0°F.

Make sure if you’re out clearing the snow you bundle up!

STORM IMPACTS

Roads will be very tough, especially in the afternoon on Thursday. Don’t travel if you don’t have too!

There will likely be airport delays/cancellations with the heavy snow and wind.

It’s a safe bet that there will be widespread school cancellations.

Wind gusts to 40-45 mph are possible that may cause scattered power outages.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

