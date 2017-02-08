Short sleeves today, snow tomorrow

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s segment of Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Kevin Arnone takes over and talks to kids at the Mead School in Ansonia. The kids there are excited for a potential snow day on Thursday, but today they have on short sleeves. With temperatures in the 50’s today, many of them are finding it hard to believe it’s not only February, but that snow will be well on its way tomorrow.

Arnone asked some of the students what their favorite seasons are. Some like the spring, while others like winter.

“My favorite season is fall,” said Jasmine.

“My favorite season is winter,” said Xavier.

Temperatures across the state on Wednesday are in the 40’s and 50’s with lots of sunshine.