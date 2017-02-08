South Windsor man arrested after failing to comply with the sex offender registry

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor man has been arrested after he allegedly failed to comply with the sex offender registry on Tuesday.

South Windsor Police say 51-year-old Kevin Reale was arrested and charged with failure to register for a sexually violent offense. He was being held on a $50,000 bond. Reale was later presented at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Reale’s charges stem from a complaint by the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry from January saying that Reale had failed to comply with address verification requirements. Police obtained an arrest warrant and he was served with it on Tuesday morning.