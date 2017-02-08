Stocking up ahead of snow storm



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Genua Kariotis and her two daughters, their storm survival kit includes mini baked pretzels, ice cream and cheese strudels.

“We are excited. They are very excited,” said Kariotis.

At the Stop and Shop in Branford, managers said the big pre-storm rush came early in the afternoon. Charlotte Charbano and her daughter Emma did their last minute prepping at 7 p.m.

“It wasn’t as crazy as I thought it was gonna be. It’s kind of like a regular Saturday morning here,” said Charlotte.

With heavy snow forecasted for Thursday, similar scenes were playing out all across the state. In anticipation of being stuck at home, people grabbing up the winter weather staples like milk, water, bread and snacks.

In New Haven, city officials are urging people to stay home if possible but acknowledge some people have to go to work. The Emergency Operations Center will activate at 7 a.m. Thursday morning to help monitor roads and conditions in the city.

At a pre-storm meeting this afternoon Deputy Director of Emergency Management RIck Fontana said the city will have more resources deployed than ever before. A combination of 60 vehicles and 2 snowlblowers will work hard to help limit the accumulation on the roads.

“We’re gonna anticipate almost a foot of snow so we’re not gonna leave any stone unturned. We’re gonna do a, this is really a fulll corps press for us,” said Fontana.

City officials say public transit will be running but people should expect significant delays at the height of the storm. Mayor Toni Harp is also asking residents to make sure sidewalks are clear so people can get around safely.