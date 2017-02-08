Stonington police investigating possible attempted abduction

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Stonington say they are searching for a man who tried to get a 10-year-old girl into his car.

A 10-year-old girl in Stonington got off of the late bus and a man in a car approached her asking if she needed a ride. The girl told him “no” and ran home.

Police say the driver is described as a white man, possibly in his 20s, with short, dark hair, a beard and tattoos on his right arm.

The school system sent a notification out to parents about the incident.

Police say they received information on potential individuals that might fit the description of the suspect, but say they determined none of them were involved in the case.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Stonington police.