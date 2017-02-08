Student dead after frat fall; help not called for 12 hours

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Penn State (Image: Shutterstock)
Penn State (Image: Shutterstock)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Penn State University fraternity did not summon paramedics for a student who fell down a stairwell until about 12 hours after the incident. He later died.

Authorities say 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, died Saturday at Hershey Medical Center.

State College police found Piazza unconscious on a couch on the main floor when they were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say frat members told them the sophomore was intoxicated when he fell down the basement stairs about 11 p.m. the night before during a party.

Details on Piazza’s condition immediately after the fall have not yet been made public, and autopsy results have not yet been released.

The fraternity has been suspended, but police say its members are cooperating.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s