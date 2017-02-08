Suspect of stolen car cuts officers with box cutter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police took a man into custody Wednesday after he allegedly followed people to the Hartford Police Department in a stolen car and then struggled with officers while holding a box cutter.

Dispatchers from the Hartford Police Department responded to a 911 call from residents driving in a car who were being followed by an unknown person in a different vehicle. Complainants stated the vehicle followed them for several minutes and they were scared for their safety. Dispatchers told the callers to drive to a safe spot: the front parking lot of the Hartford Police Department.

Video Courtesy: Hartford Police Department

Hartford Police Department patrol officers approached the suspicious vehicle in the lot. Officers attempted to talk to the male suspect in the vehicle, but he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and refused to respond to them.

The suspect was taken out of the car, but he broke away from officers and held a box cutter. Officers struggled with the suspect as they attempted to disarm him and take him into custody, and the suspect was eventually secured.

However, three officers received minor injuries from this incident, including a scrape from the box cutter razor. The vehicle the suspect was driving was confirmed to have been recently stolen.

The suspect was eventually identified as Troy Parker, 42. He has 25 previous arrests and is a convicted felon with a history of drug charges. Other charges include carrying a dangerous weapon, larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle, breach of peace and assaulting a police officer.