The Bridgeport Sound Tigers: Pink in the Rink

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are hosting “Pink in the Rink” night to benefit breast cancer research and many local foundations on February 11th.

The Bridgeport Rally Towels being given away at the door. Also pre game wine tasting party to benefit the Cancer Couch Foundation at 5:30pm.

Sound Tigers play in the American Hockey League as the top development team of the NHL’s New York Islanders. Home games have been played at Webster Bank Arena since the team’s inception in 2001 and each year, the team provides the community with 38 home games of entertainment.

For more information visit www.soundtigers.com or www.thecancercouch.com