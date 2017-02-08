Two badly hurt in Barkhamsted head-on crash

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash that seriously hurt two people in Barkhamsted early Wednesday morning.

According to state police, two cars collided on Route 44 near New Hartford Road, at around 6:15 a.m. Investigators say the car heading eastbound crossed over into westbound lanes and crashed into the other car head-on.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver who wound up going the wrong direction was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.