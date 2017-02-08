Two badly hurt in Barkhamsted head-on crash

By Published: Updated:
(File)
(File)

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash that seriously hurt two people in Barkhamsted early Wednesday morning.

According to state police, two cars collided on Route 44 near New Hartford Road, at around 6:15 a.m. Investigators say the car heading eastbound crossed over into westbound lanes and crashed into the other car head-on.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver who wound up going the wrong direction was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s