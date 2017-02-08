Two Torrington men face burglary charges

Justin Lamontagne and Eric Plevka
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Torrington men went in front of a judge for burglary charges Wednesday morning.

According to police, the homeowner arrived at their home on Torringford East Street in the town of New Hartford while the suspects were leaving the home.

The homeowner followed the car and contacted 9-1-1 before the car crashed. One of the suspects Justin Lamontagne, 31, of Torrington, stayed on the scene and was arrested.

Lamontagne is charged with drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The second suspect, Eric R. Plevka, 32, of Torrington, got away and was later taken into custody.

Plevka is charged with burglary, larceny, and interfering with an officer.

