Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on I-91N in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say a vehicle fire has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate-91 on Wednesday afternoon.

They say an SUV caught on fire around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday near exit 9 of I-91 north in North Haven.

According to officials, the right and right center lanes of the highway are closed in that area.

Connecticut Department of Transportation says between exits 2 and 9, there is congestion. There is about 4 miles between those exits.

Police say as of now there are no injuries reported.

There is no word on how long those two lanes will be closed for.