VIDEO: Adorable river otter plays in snow

(Youtube/ Barrett Hedges)
(Youtube/ Barrett Hedges)

YELLOWSTONE (WTNH)– A playful river otter sure knows how to enjoy a snow day.

If you’re looking for some sledding inspiration for Thursday’s anticipated snowfall, this little otter can show you how it’s done. In the YouTube video, that was posted on February 1st, the adorable creature was captured playfully running and sliding numerous times down a frozen river.

The river otter was filmed in the wild at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming by wildlife photographer Barrett Hedges. Hedges got lucky because the park says the animals usually aren’t seen by visitors as they spend most of the daylight cuddled in their dens.

