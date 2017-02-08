West Haven gets new fleet of plow trucks ready

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday it’s a stroll along the lovely West Haven beach enjoying the spring-like weather. But by tomorrow, the snow plows will outnumber the beach-goers. The City of West Haven has five new trucks, ready to roll. Not just ordinary trucks, these are custom-built for West Haven streets.

“They’re set for the West Haven streets,” said Bob Orifice, Sr., West Haven Commissioner of Transportation. “Horse power, transmissions, rear ends. So these trucks can go up, plow uphill,” said West Haven Transportation Commissioner Bob Orifice Sr.

Built with a heavy reliance on technology, these plow trucks are fitted with the driver’s safety in mind. Since it’s not uncommon to spend half a day in the cab, eye-sensitive lighting is installed in key areas.

“It’s a known fact that poor lighting in a plow truck causes fatigue and makes people sleepy,” said Orifice. “So we’ve put all LED lighting. We’ve got a 36-inch bar on the roof of the truck.”

The salt spread is also doled-out on a controlled, computerized basis, as explained by New England Truck Equipment, The Wallingford company where the trucks were born.

“So you have full control over the amount of material coming out of the truck and it’s a measured dump,” said Ron Burr, with New England Truck Equipment. “It does a far better job spreading the material than just the old fashioned hand controlled one where people were looking by eye.”

The five new trucks costs West Haven around $200,000 a piece. What they replaced are trucks that have seen better days, as they sit rusted and rotting in the boneyard at West Haven Public Works. These new trucks are a necessity, said Mayor Ed O’Brien, since safety is top priority.

“It’s a cost savings, a maintenance savings, and we’ll be able to do the streets better,” O’Brien said.