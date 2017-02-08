West Haven police pursue suspect in overnight vehicle break-ins

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police alerted area agencies to a suspect they were pursuing on I-91 early on Wednesday morning, who they say was breaking into vehicles in their city.

West Haven police tipped off Connecticut State Police around 3:30 a.m. to a suspect they were pursuing on I-91, from their city and into New Haven.

The suspect had reportedly been breaking into vehicles in West Haven. City police say that as they arrived on-scene, the vehicle in question “sped away toward an officer, narrowly missing him.”

Dispatchers with Connecticut State Police say that West Haven officers broke off their pursuit before troopers could assist them, when the suspect reportedly exited the highway.

While West Haven police say that they plan to “pursue charges against this operator,” it isn’t clear whether or not this suspect has been apprehended by another agency.

